Argument on Leamington street corner turns violent, leaving one man needing hospital treatment

Police are now looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of the attack.

Officers said the incident took place near the junction of York Road and Avenue Road in Leamington on the morning of Friday July 15, between 10.30am and 11am.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "A man is his 50s was walking around the corner when he was involved in a verbal altercation with another individual.

A man suffered facial injuries after an argument on a Leamington street turned violent.

"The victim was then assaulted and went to hospital having sustained facial injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.”

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and we’re keen to speak to anyone who has information or may have been in the area at the time of the incident.”

Officers would like anyone who could have mobile phone footage, CCTV footage or dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.