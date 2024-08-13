Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extra police presence will be visible at a Warwick park after reports of an ‘armed group’ causing terror to members of the public.

A dispersal order, which started yesterday (Monday August 12) has been put in place after police received a number of reports over the last few days about a group causing antisocial behaviour and disorder in the park.

Officers said they are investigating several reports of robbery, possession of weapons and criminal damage believed to be linked to the group.

The dispersal order gives officers the power to tell groups to leave the area and not return for the duration of the order that runs until 10pm today (Tuesday August 13). Failure to comply means they can be arrested.

Police in Warwick have been given powers to move groups on from St Nicholas Park and the surrounding area. Photo by Mike Baker

Inspector Jem Mountford, head of neighbourhood policing in Warwick District, said: “This behaviour is causing significant harassment, alarm and distress to people in the park and the surrounding area, and we will not tolerate it. We will not hesitate to use these powers.

“We have increased our presence in the area, and on top of our ongoing investigations, we feel this move is necessary to address local concerns and give us the power to deal with those we believe to be responsible.”

Anyone with any information that could help the police with their ongoing enquiries about the issues can submit information to the force’s website by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/