Armed officers find gun and ammunition at house in Warwick - man charged

A man from Warwick has been charged after armed officers found a gun and ammunition at his home.

Stefan Fenyes, aged 46, was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers at Tachbrook Park Drive on the morning of March 20.

His address was searched and a self-loading pistol with magazine and eight rounds of ammunition was discovered. Fenyes was arrested and taken into custody where he was questioned by NCA officers.

He was later charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, the importation of a prohibited weapon and the possession of ammunition.

Fenyes has been remanded in custody and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday March 22.