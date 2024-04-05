Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed officers are currently in Bedworth following a report of a stabbing in the town.

A teenager has been taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Officers are in the area searching for a suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or had information that could help locate the suspect should call police on 999 quoting incident 135 of 5 April 2024.