Armed police at scene of incident in Bedworth after teen stabbed
Teenager in hospital with facial injuries
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armed officers are currently in Bedworth following a report of a stabbing in the town.
A teenager has been taken to hospital with facial injuries.
Officers are in the area searching for a suspect.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or had information that could help locate the suspect should call police on 999 quoting incident 135 of 5 April 2024.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11