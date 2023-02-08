Armed police swoop in on Warwick residential street after reports of gun shots

Four people were arrested

Armed police swooped in on a residential street in Warwick after reports of gun shots.

Last night (Tuesday February 7) at around 10.30pm armed officers responded to a report of a disturbance in Whitman Way.

Witnesses reported hearing a firearm being discharged. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Four men were arrested and a suspected firearm, and cocaine were recovered at the scene.

A 20-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 19-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 21-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and affray.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, local policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “This was a particularly concerning incident and not something we will tolerate in our communities. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

“Armed police were quickly on the scene to deal with the situation and identify those involved.

"At this time, we believe we have identified all the people involved and that they were known to each other.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area over the next few days to provide reassurance to our communities and I urge anyone with any concerns or information to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 363 of February 7.

