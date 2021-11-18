Armed response officers sweep into Rugby town centre - three arrested and imitation firearm seized

File image.

Three men have been arrested after armed response officers swept into Rugby town centre yesterday afternoon, November 17.

Yesterday residents told the Advertiser they had seen a strong police presence in the town centre - with a section near the Rugby Central shopping centre cordoned off.

At the time, a photograph showing two armed response officers detaining someone at gunpoint outside what appears to be the Lloyds Bank building on Church Street was being circulated.

The Advertiser approached the police for comment and this afternoon, November 18, they issued a public statement explaining three men have been arrested.

Police said the incident itself occurred on Market Place.

They said: "Officers responded to the report at 2pm and an imitation firearm was seized.

"A 21-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intention to cause fear of violence, affray and assault.

"A 23-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intention to cause fear of violence.

"An 18-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence."

The precise details of the incident are not clear - although police did say they would like to thank residents and shop staff who supported officers at the time.

Detective Sergeant Alan Gardner from Rugby Proactive CID said: “We will deal robustly with everyone involved in this incident yesterday afternoon.

"If anyone has information that could help with our enquiries I would urge them to get in touch.