An armed robber who brandished a gun at shop workers left empty-handed thanks to the staff’s quick-thinking.

The masked offender pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and demanded that two shop workers give him money.

But they both promptly went to the back of the shop and the suspect left with nothing.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attempted armed robbery in Nuneaton in the early hours of August 29.

The incident happened at a newsagent on Nuneaton’s Lutterworth Road at around 12.05am. The man, described as 5’5 tall with a slim build, was wearing a grey tracksuit and a balaclava.

Warwickshire Police are asking for anyone who saw anything to get in touch by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing incident number 6 of 29 August.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Detective Inspector Sartoris said: “We understand residents and business owners will be left deeply concerned following this incident and I would like to make it clear that there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“Our investigation is progressing and we would like to ask anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible."