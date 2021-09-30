Arrest made after reports of a man wielding a firearm and threatening people in a Leamington house

Police have charged a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to use it after an incident in Leamington.

The incident took place in Brunswick Street yesterday (Wednesday September 29).

Reports had been made of a man wielding a firearm during a disturbance.

Several police attended an address in the road at about 6pm.

It has been reported that a man used what is now thought to be a replica gun to threaten three people after he entered and searched a property in the road.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and an offence of affray under the Public Order Act.

He remains in custody.

Warwickshire Police have said nobody was injured during the incident.