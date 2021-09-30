Arrest made after reports of a man wielding a firearm and threatening people in a Leamington house

Police have charged a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to use it after an incident in Leamington.
The incident took place in Brunswick Street yesterday (Wednesday September 29).
Reports had been made of a man wielding a firearm during a disturbance.
Several police attended an address in the road at about 6pm.
It has been reported that a man used what is now thought to be a replica gun to threaten three people after he entered and searched a property in the road.
Officers arrested a 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and an offence of affray under the Public Order Act.
He remains in custody.
Warwickshire Police have said nobody was injured during the incident.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 311 of September 29.