Arrests made after man was stabbed multiple times in attack in Leamington town centre

The incident took place at the Pump Room Gardens yesterday (Tuesday February 21) night. The victim’s injuries are not said to be life-threatening but he is in hospital receiving treatment.

By Crime Reporter
36 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:10am

Two men have been arrested following an attack in Leamington town centre in which another man was stabbed multiple times last night (Tuesday February 21).

The incident took place at the Pump Room Gardens at around 8.15pm.

Emergency services arrived quickly and the victim was taken to hospital where he remains.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Two males were later arrested.

Warwickshire Police have said: “The incident is contained and officers believe there is no risk to the wider public – but we will maintain a strong presence in the area to reassure residents.

“An area near to the Bandstand remains cordoned off while officers continue with their enquiries.”