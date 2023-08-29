Three men have been arrested after suspects were spotted allegedly trying to steal lead and copper piping in Stratford town centre.

Officers were called to Bridge Street shortly before 1am this morning (Tuesday) and on arrival a number of men were seen to be on the roof of a shop premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 3.30am, a 31-year-old man from Tipton was arrested on suspicion of burglary - non-dwelling.

Three men have been arrested after suspects were spotted allegedly trying to steal lead and copper piping in Stratford town centre.

He was later searched in custody where a quantity of what is believed to be drugs were seized.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing of class A and possession of class B/C drugs.

Warwickshire Police said: "Throughout the morning, officers continued to engage with those on the roof and shortly after 9am, two further men - one aged 34 from Birmingham and aged 45 from Dudley - were arrested on suspicion of burglary - non-dwelling.

"All three remain in police custody at this time.

"Bridge Street was closed for a short period to allow officers to deal with the incident, however it has since re-opened. Thank you for your patience.