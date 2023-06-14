Register
Arsonists light petrol fire on the site where Kenilworth’s medieval walls are being investigated

Police are now investigating
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:06 BST
Firefighters put out the fire on the site in Kenilworth where the medieval walls are being investigated.Firefighters put out the fire on the site in Kenilworth where the medieval walls are being investigated.
Arsonists set fire to a petrol can on the site in Kenilworth where the medieval walls are being investigated.

Firefighters were called to Abbey Fields at around 6.30pm and said they have now reported it to the police.

Officers are investigating reports from the public that two youngsters started the fire.

Kenilworth Fie Service said: "The incident involved one petrol can on fire on the site where the medieval walls are being investigated.

"The incident has been reported to the police."