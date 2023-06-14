Arsonists light petrol fire on the site where Kenilworth’s medieval walls are being investigated

Firefighters put out the fire on the site in Kenilworth where the medieval walls are being investigated.

Arsonists set fire to a petrol can on the site in Kenilworth where the medieval walls are being investigated.

Firefighters were called to Abbey Fields at around 6.30pm and said they have now reported it to the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers are investigating reports from the public that two youngsters started the fire.

Kenilworth Fie Service said: "The incident involved one petrol can on fire on the site where the medieval walls are being investigated.