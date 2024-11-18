Attacker shouted abuse and then assaulted man during attack in Rugby - can you help police?

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:10 GMT
Police are investigating an attack in Rugby after a man was shouted at and then assaulted.

The attack took place on October 14 between 7.45pm and 8pm on St Anne’s Road.

Warwickshire Police said: "A man was approached by an unknown male who was reportedly shouting abuse at him before assaulting him.

"If you saw anything in relation to this assault, particularly if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 302 of 14 October.

"The investigating officer is PS 1416 Hickinbotham."

