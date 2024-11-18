Attacker shouted abuse and then assaulted man during attack in Rugby - can you help police?
Police are investigating an attack in Rugby after a man was shouted at and then assaulted.
The attack took place on October 14 between 7.45pm and 8pm on St Anne’s Road.
Warwickshire Police said: "A man was approached by an unknown male who was reportedly shouting abuse at him before assaulting him.
"If you saw anything in relation to this assault, particularly if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 302 of 14 October.
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
"The investigating officer is PS 1416 Hickinbotham."