Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Audi driver faces a lengthy ban after being stopped by police in Rugby over the weekend.

They pulled over the driver as it joined the M6.

The driver had no insurance and a revoked driving licence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver had no insurance and a revoked driving licence.

A police spokesman said: “The driver had previously been prosecuted for an offence of no insurance and received six points in the first two years of driving.