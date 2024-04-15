Audi driver faces lengthy ban after being stopped by police in Rugby

Driver had no insurance and a revoked driving licence
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:35 BST
An Audi driver faces a lengthy ban after being stopped by police in Rugby over the weekend.

They pulled over the driver as it joined the M6.

The driver had no insurance and a revoked driving licence.

A police spokesman said: “The driver had previously been prosecuted for an offence of no insurance and received six points in the first two years of driving.

"The driver will now be summons to court and will likely face a lengthy driving ban.”