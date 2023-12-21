“We arrested the driver at the scene after he failed a roadside breath test”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the wreckage of an Audi that left the M6 and crashed into trees at 100mph on Saturday (December 16).

The driver of the Audi RS7 lost control of the vehicle at the Junction 2 exit, leaving one of the passengers with a broken rib.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “We arrested the driver at the scene after he failed a roadside breath test.

Shocking pictures of the wreckage.

“The driver was taken to hospital where we obtained an evidential blood sample for analysis. We also recovered the vehicle dash cam showing the driver was travelling in excess of 100mph at the time of the collision.