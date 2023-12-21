Audi driver smashed car on M6 while driving at speeds of 100mph
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the wreckage of an Audi that left the M6 and crashed into trees at 100mph on Saturday (December 16).
The driver of the Audi RS7 lost control of the vehicle at the Junction 2 exit, leaving one of the passengers with a broken rib.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A police spokesman said: “We arrested the driver at the scene after he failed a roadside breath test.
“The driver was taken to hospital where we obtained an evidential blood sample for analysis. We also recovered the vehicle dash cam showing the driver was travelling in excess of 100mph at the time of the collision.
"We have commenced a full investigation and will be looking to prosecute the driver for a number of offences.”