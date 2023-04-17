Audi stopped and seized in Kenilworth after high-speed police chase ends in two arrests

They fled after police spotted them acting suspiciously in the lorry park

A high-speed police chase ended in Kenilworth with two arrests.

The drama started when West Mercia officers saw he occupants of this Audi (pictured) acting suspiciously in the lorry park of Hopwood Services.

On seeing the police, the occupants have made off at speed onto the M42.

This Audi was stopped and seized in Kenilworth after high-speed police chase

Warwickshire Police took up the chase, adding: "We attended the M40 in support and intercepted the vehicle exiting at Junction 15 onto the A46 northbound. We stopped the vehicle in Kenilworth and arrested both occupants on suspicion of going equipped to steal. The vehicle was also seized."

