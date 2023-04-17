Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
50 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Audi stopped and seized in Kenilworth after high-speed police chase ends in two arrests

They fled after police spotted them acting suspiciously in the lorry park

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST

A high-speed police chase ended in Kenilworth with two arrests.

The drama started when West Mercia officers saw he occupants of this Audi (pictured) acting suspiciously in the lorry park of Hopwood Services.

On seeing the police, the occupants have made off at speed onto the M42.

Most Popular
This Audi was stopped and seized in Kenilworth after high-speed police chaseThis Audi was stopped and seized in Kenilworth after high-speed police chase
This Audi was stopped and seized in Kenilworth after high-speed police chase

Warwickshire Police took up the chase, adding: "We attended the M40 in support and intercepted the vehicle exiting at Junction 15 onto the A46 northbound. We stopped the vehicle in Kenilworth and arrested both occupants on suspicion of going equipped to steal. The vehicle was also seized."

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday March 29.