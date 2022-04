An Audi TT and a Ford Transit van have been seized by police near Rugby over driving offences

The Ford Transit was stopped in Harborough Magna as the driver had no insurance, no MOT and no tax.

And the Audi TT was stopped on Rugby Road, Dunchurch, as the driver had no insurance, no MOT and no tax.