Award for Rugby's dumbest driver goes to...man who filmed police on his phone while driving

The award for Rugby's dumbest driver goes to...the man who filmed police with his mobile phone while driving.

His prize? A ticket for using his mobile phone while driving.

Officers had stopped someone near the town hall for driving without a licence, when a passing motorist thought it was a good idea to hold his phone to his windscreen to record what was going on as he drove by.

But he was soon stopped and reported.