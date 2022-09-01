Away fans cause damage to Leamington's ground during bank holiday fixture against local rivals Banbury United
The visiting club has already agreed to pay for the damages
Away fans caused damage to part of Leamington Football Club's ground during a bank holiday fixture against local rivals Banbury United.
And the visiting club has already agreed to pay for the damaged panels at the back of the stand after Monday's game, which finished 1-0 to the Brakes.
It has been a bad week for Banbury, who are facing a fine following crowd trouble on Saturday. A fan was taken to hospital after being hit by an object during the Puritan's game against Hereford on Saturday.
Most Popular
Read More
Banbury United issued a statement today (Thursday) after holding an emergency board meeting on Tuesday evening.
It said: "At the outset we want to stress that we have had fantastic support home and away to date and we know that the overwhelming majority of Banbury supporters want to get behind the team and enjoy the game. We do not want their experience to be affected by the actions of the very small minority.
"We took over 500 supporters to Leamington who gave the team great support until long after the final whistle. This has rightly been praised by many. It is therefore sad to report that we are advised by Leamington of damage to panels at the back of their stand. As a club we feel it only right to cover the cost of repairing the damage, caused again by a very small minority."