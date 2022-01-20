Balaclava-wearing gang rob teenager in Bedworth

Police are appealing for information following two robberies in Bedworth on Sunday.

At around 4pm a teenage boy was walking in All Saints Square when he was approached by a group of males outside Greggs. He was pushed against the wall before his earphones and cash were stolen.

Around 10 minutes later in Leicester Street another teenage boy was approached by a group of males dressed in dark clothes and balaclavas. The males pushed him off his bike before stealing it and his bank card. Both items were later recovered.

Neither boy was injured in the incidents.

DC Matt Hall from Warwickshire Police CID said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time who witness anything to please come forward.

"We would also appeal to any drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have dash cam to review the footage and get in touch if you believe it may be able to assist us."