Ban for drink driver who crashed into railings in Rugby town centre and failed to stop
Todd Richards, 26, caused significant damage to his car and the railings after the incident in Russelsheim Way.
Richards then drove off towards Dunchurch Road and police located him in an alleyway a short distance away.
He was arrested for drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision on November 4.
At Leamington Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 11) Richards pleaded guilty to drink driving.
Richards, of Coventry Road, Fillongley, was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £448. He was also ordered to pay an £85 fine and £179 victim surchage.
On Wednesday, December 4, a member of the public reported a car partially parked on the grass verge and missing its nearside front wheel in Main Street, Stretton under Fosse.
When police arrived, 35-year-old Tansley Naylor, from Kettering, was with a member of the public.
He was later charged him with driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
Naylor is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates Court on January 3 2025.
Inspector Si Paull, of Warwickshire Police said: “We are increasing our patrols to catch drink and drug drivers and put them before the courts because drinking or taking drugs and driving significantly increases your risk of being involved in a serious collision.
“A collision does not just affect the driver, it affects passengers too and puts every road user at risk.
"The consequences for families can be devastating and this behaviour will not be tolerated.”