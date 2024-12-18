Ban for serial Warwickshire speeder caught on camera driving 115mph with only provisional licence
Damiloa Isreal Agbaje, 30, has been given 24 points on his driving licence and disqualified from driving for 18 months after being caught driving at excessive speeds on four separate occasions.
He was also fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 victim when he appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court on 17 December 2024.
Agbaje,who lives in Coventry, was caught him on camera driving at 115mph and 111mph on the M6 J3a, and at 71mph and 68mph on the A45, Ryton on Dunsmore between 7 and April 19 2024.
Despite him failing to respond to correspondence, officers and staff from Warwickshire Police’s Road Safety Unit used a variety of innovative techniques to track him down and he received a letter summonsing him to court where he pleaded guilty to the offences.
Speaking after the sentence, Warwickshire Police lead Prosecutor Hannah Smith said: “We were delighted to track down Mr Agbaje and put him before the courts.
"He is an inexperienced provisional driver with no respect for the laws of the road, and it is important for his safety and the safety of other road users to remove him from the roads.”