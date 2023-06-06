He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of Class A drugs, disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.

A driver has been arrested after a stolen car was intercepted in Leamington.

Police spotted this Ford Focus (pictured) which was stolen from Nuneaton. The vehicle was cloned and on false number plates.

Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said: "We intercepted and stopped the vehicle in Leamington Spa. We arrested the driver on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of Class A drugs, disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.

"The driver also failed a roadside drug test. The driver was detained in custody and we recovered the vehicle."

In a separate incident, the OPU unit stopped a Citroën Xsara just off the Warwick Road in Kenilworth.

They said: "The driver had no valid insurance, tax or MOT. We seized the vehicle and reported the driver to court."