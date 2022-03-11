Banned driver fined after being caught driving near Lutterworth

Hodges also had his white van seized by police when he was stopped by Harborough officers.

A banned driver has appeared at court after he was caught by police driving near Lutterworth.

Charles Hodges, 33, of Station Road, North Kilworth, was taken to Leicester magistrates’ court yesterday (Thursday).

Hodges admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being wanted on a warrant.

He was fined a total of £1,000, ordered to pay £185 costs and had six penalty points slapped on his licence.