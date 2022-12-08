Banned driver gives Leamington police fake name – but is caught out after officers recognise him

The driver has been charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance

Warwickshire Police spotted his Audi in Kenilworth Road, Leamington, and pulled him over.

A disqualified driver in Leamington was caught out after he gave police a fake name - because officers recognised him from previous offences.

The driver thought he could get away with giving them false details but his plan had a major flaw.

"Unfortunately for him two of our officers had dealt with him before and were able to identify him," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.

"The driver was arrested and has been charged to court with driving while disqualified and no insurance."