Officers stopped a BMW One Series on Peabody Way yesterday (Thursday).

A banned driver wanted by police was finally caught between Warwick and Leamington.

"The driver had no insurance and was disqualified from driving," said Warwickshire Police.

"The driver was also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court for two previous offences of driving whilst disqualified.