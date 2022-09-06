Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bedworth man charged over Stratford church incident

A member of the public stepped in to detain a man until police arrived at a church in Stratford.

By News Reporter
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:30 pm
Police were called to the incident and arrested the man who had been detained by a member of the public.
Police were called to the incident and arrested the man who had been detained by a member of the public.

He was spotted allegedly behaving suspiciously in the church on Friday afternoon, September 2.

The police were called and he was stopped from leaving by a member of public. He was subsequently arrested by police.

Christopher Coulthard, 59, of Keenan Drive, Bedworth, was charged with theft later that day before being bailed.

He is set to appear before magistrates in Coventry on September 23.