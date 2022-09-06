Police were called to the incident and arrested the man who had been detained by a member of the public.

He was spotted allegedly behaving suspiciously in the church on Friday afternoon, September 2.

The police were called and he was stopped from leaving by a member of public. He was subsequently arrested by police.

Christopher Coulthard, 59, of Keenan Drive, Bedworth, was charged with theft later that day before being bailed.