Bedworth man charged over Stratford church incident
A member of the public stepped in to detain a man until police arrived at a church in Stratford.
He was spotted allegedly behaving suspiciously in the church on Friday afternoon, September 2.
The police were called and he was stopped from leaving by a member of public. He was subsequently arrested by police.
Christopher Coulthard, 59, of Keenan Drive, Bedworth, was charged with theft later that day before being bailed.
He is set to appear before magistrates in Coventry on September 23.