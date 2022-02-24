Bedworth woman appears before court on drugs offences

Charges cover Class A and Class B substances

By News Reporter
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:09 pm
Caroline Barnes, 47, of Croft Pool, Bedworth, was charged today, Thursday, February 24, with the following: possession with intent to supply Class A – heroin; possession with intent to supply Class A – crack cocaine; possession of Class B – cannabis; acquire, use, possess criminal property.

A woman has been charged with drugs offences in Bedworth.

She appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today and been remanded in custody to next appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 24.

The action follows the execution of a warrant at a property in Bedworth yesterday, Wednesday.