Bedworth woman appears before court on drugs offences

Caroline Barnes, 47, of Croft Pool, Bedworth, was charged today, Thursday, February 24, with the following: possession with intent to supply Class A – heroin; possession with intent to supply Class A – crack cocaine; possession of Class B – cannabis; acquire, use, possess criminal property.

A woman has been charged with drugs offences in Bedworth.

She appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today and been remanded in custody to next appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 24.