Biker caught speeding over 100mph on motorway near Rugby by police

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:13 BST
A biker was travelling at speeds of over 100mph on a stretch of motorway near Rugby yesterday (May 1).

Road Safety Officers captured the motorcyclist doing 102mph on the M6 northbound between junctions 1 and 2 near using a handheld speed device from an overbridge.

A spokesman for the Operations Patrol Unit said: “Travelling at this speed on a motorcycle is extremely dangerous not just for the biker but for all the other road users around them.

"This rider will be receiving a letter in the post to attend court and could face disqualification.”

