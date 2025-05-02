Biker caught speeding over 100mph on motorway near Rugby by police
A biker was travelling at speeds of over 100mph on a stretch of motorway near Rugby yesterday (May 1).
Road Safety Officers captured the motorcyclist doing 102mph on the M6 northbound between junctions 1 and 2 near using a handheld speed device from an overbridge.
A spokesman for the Operations Patrol Unit said: “Travelling at this speed on a motorcycle is extremely dangerous not just for the biker but for all the other road users around them.
"This rider will be receiving a letter in the post to attend court and could face disqualification.”