A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident in Long Lawford last night (Tuesday August 2).

A Bilton man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault on a child in Long Lawford on Tuesday, August 2.

Christopher Mann, aged 29, of Bilton, was arrested the following day and has since been charged with assault of a child under 13 by touching.

He appeared before magistrates in Coventry this morning, August 5, and has been remanded in custody.