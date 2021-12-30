Birmingham man jailed after being spotted dealing drugs in Rugby

Corey Campbell.

A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for 26 months after being arrested as part of a plain-clothed policing operation in Rugby.

The court heard how officers from Rugby Proactive CID were on patrol in Morris Close in July 2019 when they saw Corey Campbell leave a house and carry out a suspected drug deal.

Campbell returned to the house and when he left again he was detained by officers following a short chase.

A search of the house led to the seizure of heroin and crack cocaine. The occupant of the house, Stacey Grubb, was also arrested.

Investigations established Grubb was allowing her house to be used as a base for drug dealing with Campbell carrying out the deals.

Campbell, 21, of Rickman Drive, Birmingham was jailed at Warwick Crown Court last week after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.