Bishops Itchington man remanded in custody following domestic abuse charges

He pleaded not-guilty.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 17:09 BST

A man from Bishops Itchington has been charged with offences connected with domestic abuse has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial.

Stephen King-Hall, 49, of Furrow Field in Bishops Itchington, was charged with Grievous Bodily Harm, Coercive or Controlling Behaviour and a firearms offence in August.

He appeared at crown court in Leamington today (Friday September 1), where he pleaded not-guilty to the offences.

He has been remanded into custody until January 15 next year, where his trial date is set.