Bishops Itchington man remanded in custody following domestic abuse charges
He pleaded not-guilty.
A man from Bishops Itchington has been charged with offences connected with domestic abuse has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial.
Stephen King-Hall, 49, of Furrow Field in Bishops Itchington, was charged with Grievous Bodily Harm, Coercive or Controlling Behaviour and a firearms offence in August.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He appeared at crown court in Leamington today (Friday September 1), where he pleaded not-guilty to the offences.
He has been remanded into custody until January 15 next year, where his trial date is set.