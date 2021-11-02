Bitten, attacked, spat at and racially abused: Latest log of attacks on police officers in Leamington, Rugby, Warwick and Kenilworth offers a harrowing insight into an increasing problem

Police officers have been bitten, headbutted, punched, kicked, shoulder barged, spat at and racially abused while dealing with people in Leamington, Rugby and Kenilworth over the weekend.

This is yet another weekend of shameful incidents, with attacks on officers increasing across the county.

Here is a log of the latest incidents:

An officer was allegedly headbutted and another bitten as they tried to detain a man in Sheep Street, Rugby on Saturday (October 30) night. The 30-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers and later bailed while enquiries continue.

Custody staff were allegedly spat at and racially abused by a woman at Nuneaton Police Station after she had been arrested on suspicion of committing an assault in Rugby in the early hours of Sunday. The 27-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting an emergency worker and committing a racially aggravated public order offence. She was later bailed while enquiries continue.

Officers were allegedly headbutted, kicked and punched after they attended a report of a disturbance in Finham Road, Kenilworth on Sunday evening. Chris Rennie, 39, of no fixed abode, was later charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, common assault and criminal damage. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

A man was arrested after two officers were allegedly bitten and spat at after they responded to a report of violent disorder in Court Street, Leamington on Sunday night. Christopher Belcher, 29, of Gainford Grove, Hull, was later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, using threatening words to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

Two officers were allegedly racially abused after they accompanied a man to Warwick Hospital on Sunday night. The 29-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.