Blade seized by police in Rugby after burglars spotted in action on CCTV
Burglars were caught red handed thanks to CCTV in Rugby.
Police have praised CCTV operators from Rugby Borough Council who spotted two men loading a van in Railway Terrace in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Officers were quickly on the scene to detain a man and confirm that a burglary had taken place at the property they were parked outside of. They also seized a blade.
A 33-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of bladed article.