Blade seized by police in Rugby after burglars spotted in action on CCTV

A 33-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of bladed article
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Burglars were caught red handed thanks to CCTV in Rugby.

Police have praised CCTV operators from Rugby Borough Council who spotted two men loading a van in Railway Terrace in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Officers were quickly on the scene to detain a man and confirm that a burglary had taken place at the property they were parked outside of. They also seized a blade.

A 33-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of bladed article.

