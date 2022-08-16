Blind woman sexually assaulted at Rugby railway station - police want to speak to this man

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a blind woman at Rugby railway station are today (Tuesday) releasing this image in connection with the attack.

At just before 5pm on Tuesday July 26, the blind victim was stood with her white cane on the platform waiting for a train.

A man then approached and touched her inappropriately.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 442 of 26 July.