BMW driver tries to hide drugs by throwing them out of window during police chase near Leamington

A BMW driver tried to hide his drugs by throwing a bag of cannabis out of the window during a police chase near Leamington.

He eventually pulled over and gave himself up - but officers had already spotted the earlier incident and recovered the bag, which was thrown onto a grass embankment on the A46 near Leamington.

The driver was arrested after providing a positive drug test and, after the bag was found, further arrested for possession of cannabis.

In a separate incident, a learner driver failed a drugs test after he was pulled over in Leamington.

Two drivers failed drug tests are being pulled over by police

