BMW driver tries to hide drugs by throwing them out of window during police chase near Leamington

He eventually pulled over and gave himself up - but officers had already spotted the earlier incident and recovered the bag, which was thrown onto a grass embankment on the A46 near Leamington.
The driver was arrested after providing a positive drug test and, after the bag was found, further arrested for possession of cannabis.
In a separate incident, a learner driver failed a drugs test after he was pulled over in Leamington.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said: "The driver was a provisional licence holder driving on his own without supervision or L plates. On speaking to the driver it was clear he had been smoking cannabis so we completed a roadside drug test. We arrested the driver after he failed the test and took him into custody. The vehicle was seized."