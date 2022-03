This silver BMW has been seized by Lutterworth police this afternoon (Monday) after the banned driver jumped out and ran away.

The saloon was quickly recovered, loaded up and driven off after being spotted by officers.

The suspect handed himself in shortly afterwards for “other offences”, said police.