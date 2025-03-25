Boats in Warwick damaged after vandals throw blocks of stone and scaffolding poles off bridge

Boats in Warwick have been left damaged after vandals threw blocks of stone and scaffolding poles off a nearby bridge.

Officers said it is investigating the criminal damage, which happened in St Nicholas’ Park last week.

The incident happened between 6pm on Monday March 17 and around midday on Tuesday March 18.

Warwickshire Police said it is believed several blocks of stone and scaffolding poles were thrown off the A425 Castle Bridge and that significant damage was caused to several boats underneath.

Castle Bridge in Warwick overlooking St Nicholas Park. Photo by Google Streetview

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Teams, said: “CCTV footage has been obtained and is currently being reviewed.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to identify locate those responsible, and we would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage during these times to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Sergeant Paul Farrell by calling 101 and giving incident number 181 of March 18.