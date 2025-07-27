Body cam footage catches driver using phone at the wheel to take photo of crash in Warwickshire
Police caught them on their body camera as they were dealing with the crash on the A46.
And now they will receive a court summons in the post in the very near future.
Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "This kind of selfish and thoughtless behaviour puts everyone at risk and is totally not needed.
"Quite what possesses people to do this is beyond me, who needs this happy memory to look back on in a year or two?"
Talking about the incident, they added: "While we were on the A46 dealing with a two vehicle collision yesterday, this driver felt the need to capture the moment in a photograph.
"Unfortunately for the driver, the entire thing was captured on body-worn video as they decided to take the photo right in front of us.”