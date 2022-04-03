The body of a woman has been recovered from the river in Warwick.

Officers were called by the fire service to the Saxon Mill pub on Coventry Road around 9.40pm yesterday (Saturday April 2) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman who was understood to have fallen into the water.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the body of the woman – believed to be in her 60s – was found dead a short while later.

A police officer was punched in the face while trying to make an arrest in Leamington town centre.

Her next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting the woman’s family.

A scene guard remains in place currently while officers carry out early enquiries. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

Detective Inspector Tony Hibbert said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages and it is important for us to establish the circumstances around this woman’s death.

“We know the area is popular with the public and they can expect to see a police presence today as officers continue to conduct enquiries so, where possible, we would ask them to please avoid it.

"We are currently treating the death as unexplained and as such, we’re appealing for anyone that could help to get in touch.

“Anyone who was in the pub or in the surrounding area between 9pm and 10pm yesterday evening, who saw what happened, or has information that could help with our ongoing investigation is asked to come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends at this challenging time.”