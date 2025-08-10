Bodycam footage shows police carrying out drugs raid at property in North Leamington
Leamington Police have shared a clip of the bodycam footage taken from the raid carried out this morning (Sunday August 10).
The footage shows the moment when officers bashed open the door of the property using a handheld battering ram before announcing their arrival to the occupants.
Leamington Police have said: “Drugs have been recovered and appropriate action will be taken.
"We will always act on information provided to us about drug use and dealing in the area and are happy to disrupt criminal behaviour wherever possible.
“If you have any information you wish to provide to police you can call us on 101, visit our website or call CrimeStoppers and provide anonymous information.”
