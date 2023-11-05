Police are asking people to avoid the area near the town centre

Bomb disposal experts are currently at the scene of an unexploded bomb near Leamington town centre.

A cordon and road closures are currently in place on Willes Road, between Mill Road and Newbold Terrace, and Mill Gardens, where the WWII ordnance was found.

