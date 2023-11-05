Bomb squad at scene of unexploded WWII weapons in Leamington – area cordoned off and roads closed
Police are asking people to avoid the area near the town centre
Bomb disposal experts are currently at the scene of unexploded weapons near Leamington town centre.
A cordon and road closures are currently in place on Willes Road, between Mill Road and Newbold Terrace, and Mill Gardens, where the WWII ordnance was found.
"A team from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit are at the scene (in Mill Gardens) to make the area safe. Please avoid the area where possible – further updates will be provided when available," said Warwickshire Police.