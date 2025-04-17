Boy, 13, suspected of breaking teen’s jaw during ‘mistaken identity’ attack in Warwick park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy as young as 13 is suspected of breaking a teenager’s jaw during a ‘mistaken identity’ attack in a Warwick park.

Around 5pm on Saturday (April 12) the teenage victim was walking through St Nicholas Park with a friend when he was assaulted from behind.

Before the assault the suspect shouted a boy’s name.

Warwickshire Police said it is thought to have been a case of mistaken identity.

The attacker – described as around 13 years old, white, approximately 5ft 6in tall – was wearing sunglasses and a dark coloured tracksuit.

Officers said he was with another teenage boy and they both left in the direction of Warwick Railway Station.

Investigations are underway and officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who has mobile phone footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police at https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 263 of April 12.