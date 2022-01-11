Boy, 16, stabbed in Bishops Tachbrook - two boys from Warwick arrested

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Bishops Tachbrook.

A 16-year-old boy was standing by a garage off Commander Close around 10.15pm on Monday (January 10) when he was approached by two teenage boys.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An argument took place and the victim was stabbed. He taken to hospital to receive treatment for a stab injury to his leg, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Bishops Tachbrook

Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault (GBH) and possession with intent to supply drugs (cannabis) and a 17-year old boy on suspicion of assault (GBH).

Both are from the Warwick area and remain in police custody at this time.

DC James Stone-Fewings said: “An investigation has begun and we’re keen to understand exactly what happened during the incident.

“We will have an increased police presence providing reassurance in the area while we carry out our initial enquiries however it is believed the victim and suspects were known to one another.

“As part of our ongoing work we’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area at the time.

“If you witnessed what happened or know anything that can help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”