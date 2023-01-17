Boy arrested after reportedly pointing fake gun at police and members of the public in Rugby

Officers confronted the boy and seized what later turned out to be an imitation firearm

A boy has been arrested after reports of him pointing what appeared to be firearm at an unmarked police car.

As we reported yesterday (Tuesday), the 13-year-old boy was also reported to have pointed the fake gun at members of the public.

The incident occurred in Ashlawn Road at around 4.35pm - police received numerous calls from worried members of the public.

Warwickshire Police said today: "The officers confronted the boy and seized what later turned out to be an imitation firearm.

"The 13-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm."

Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This was a concerning incident that caused alarm to people in the area. The seized weapon later turned out to be an imitation firearm but the officers and members of the public were not to know this.

“The local community should be reassured that plain clothed officers were on patrol in the area at the time and were able to deal promptly with the incident.

“The alleged behaviour is extremely concerning in a 13-year-old boy; as well as exploring criminal options we will ensure measures are in place to help the boy and his family address the behaviour.

“I would like to thank the local community for their vigilance and support while we dealt with this incident, and all the support they give in preventing harm to others.”

Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 256 of 17 January 2023.