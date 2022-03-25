Boy arrested following high-speed police chase that ended in a collision in the Rugby borough

A boy has been arrested following a police chase that saw a stolen VW Golf collide with a parked car.

Yesterday (Thursday March 24) afternoon officers from the roads policing team tried to stop the car in Leamington Road, Ryton.

During the short pursuit, officers reported that the suspect drove at high speeds on the wrong side of the road before colliding with a parked car.

Further enquiries showed the car had been stolen following a break-in at a business in Fenny Compton earlier in the year.

A 14-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The boy was later bailed while enquires continue.