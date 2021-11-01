Boy arrested in connection with a Halloween crime spree in Leamington

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy following a number of reports of theft and criminal damage in the Lillington area of Leamington on Halloween last night (October 31).

Three youths are alleged to have been involved in the incidents, which included damage to vehicles.

The teenager who was arrested remains in custody.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Witnesses with information about any of the incidents can call 101 quoting the incident reference number 502 of October 31.