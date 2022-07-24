Boy arrested in connection with reported rape between Warwick and Leamington

A boy has been arrested in connection with a reported rape between Warwick and Leamington last night (Saturday July 23).
The incident took place at around 9.30pm in woodland near Ophelia Drive.
Police were called to the scene following reports that a girl had been raped.
Police have now confirmed a 14-year-old boy from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Enquiries are ongoing and detectives have urged anyone with any information to contact them as soon as possible.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 427 of 23 July 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.