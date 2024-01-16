Register
Boy charged with attempted murder after teenager was attacked with weapon in Leamington

He appeared in court today (Tuesday)
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jan 2024, 21:26 GMT
A 16-year-old boy from Birmingham has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was attacked with a weapon in Leamington.

As we reported yesterday, officers were called to St Margarets Road at around 1.20pm on Sunday January 14 following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy yesterday afternoon in Birmingham.

Police at the scene of the attack in St Margaret’s RoadPolice at the scene of the attack in St Margaret’s Road
The boy has now been charged with with attempted murder, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of conveying a threatening message.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on January 30.