Boy charged with attempted murder after teenager was attacked with weapon in Leamington
A 16-year-old boy from Birmingham has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was attacked with a weapon in Leamington.
As we reported yesterday, officers were called to St Margarets Road at around 1.20pm on Sunday January 14 following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy yesterday afternoon in Birmingham.
The boy has now been charged with with attempted murder, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of conveying a threatening message.
He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on January 30.