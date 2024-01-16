Boy charged with attempted murder after teenager was attacked with weapon in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old boy from Birmingham has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was attacked with a weapon in Leamington.

As we reported yesterday, officers were called to St Margarets Road at around 1.20pm on Sunday January 14 following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy yesterday afternoon in Birmingham.

Police at the scene of the attack in St Margaret’s Road

The boy has now been charged with with attempted murder, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of conveying a threatening message.