Boy from Warwick charged following knife incident at Warwickshire College in Leamington

A 17-year-old boy has been charged following an incident at a college in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire World

A 17-year-old boy has been charged following an incident at a college in Leamington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (Tuesday September 23), officers arrested a 17-year-old boy following reports of someone with a knife at Warwickshire College in Leamington.

The boy from Warwick, who due to his age cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray, possession of a blade/pointed article on school/further education premises, and threatening a person with a blade/pointed article on school/further education premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said he is due to appear at Coventry Magistrate’s Court later this afternoon (Wednesday September 24).

Two other boys arrested on suspicion of violent disorder have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Simon Ryan, policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “Thank you to the local community for your patience and support while we managed the incident yesterday, which resulted in a heightened emergency services presence around the college.

"We recognise the concerns that the incident has raised but can reassure people that it was an isolated incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re aware of footage circulating on social media, and this is forming part of our ongoing enquiries.

"Anyone with further information or footage that could help us with our enquiries can make contact via our website www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting incident 132 of September 23.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Suspects and victims under the age of 18 are automatically given anonymity.

"Any attempt to breach this could compromise legal proceedings, so we ask people to refrain from sharing things on social media that could identify those involved.”