Boy from Warwick charged following knife incident at Warwickshire College in Leamington
Yesterday (Tuesday September 23), officers arrested a 17-year-old boy following reports of someone with a knife at Warwickshire College in Leamington.
The boy from Warwick, who due to his age cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray, possession of a blade/pointed article on school/further education premises, and threatening a person with a blade/pointed article on school/further education premises.
Warwickshire Police said he is due to appear at Coventry Magistrate’s Court later this afternoon (Wednesday September 24).
Two other boys arrested on suspicion of violent disorder have been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Chief Inspector Simon Ryan, policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “Thank you to the local community for your patience and support while we managed the incident yesterday, which resulted in a heightened emergency services presence around the college.
"We recognise the concerns that the incident has raised but can reassure people that it was an isolated incident.
“We’re aware of footage circulating on social media, and this is forming part of our ongoing enquiries.
"Anyone with further information or footage that could help us with our enquiries can make contact via our website www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting incident 132 of September 23.
"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
“Suspects and victims under the age of 18 are automatically given anonymity.
"Any attempt to breach this could compromise legal proceedings, so we ask people to refrain from sharing things on social media that could identify those involved.”